2 girls charged after reportedly making false kidnapping report in Freeport

EMBED </>More Videos

2 girls facing charges after fabricating kidnapping story (KTRK)

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) --
Freeport police said the two teen girls who said they were grabbed near a park this weekend made a false report.

The girls, ages 11 and 12, are charged with making a false report to a peace officer.

The girls originally told police that they were able to break free from a strange man, who grabbed them Friday behind Freeport Municipal Park.

According to the police chief, the original officer told investigators that he had some doubts about the girls' story. When investigators spoke with the girls, they reportedly admitted to making up the story.

The middle school girls told investigators that they were trying to pull a prank on a friend.

The Freeport police chief said that the girls did not seem remorseful.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappingabductionfalse reportFreeport
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News