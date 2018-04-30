SOCIETY

Fundraiser held for Pearland woman who lost arm in dog attack

Fundraiser held for Pearland woman after losing arm in dog attack. (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
She lost her arm in a dog attack, but that hasn't stopped a young woman's dream of becoming a veterinarian.

A motorcycle club organized a benefit Sunday for Cydni Simmons. She was attacked by the family's Rottweiler last December.

Police shot and killed the dog after responding to her home.

The fundraiser helped to raise money for a prosthetic arm so Simmons can go back to school and pursue her career.

There is a Gofundme established to help raise money for Cydni.
Police kill dog after Pearland woman's arm severely injured
Investigators said they will return tomorrow to a home where a 20-year-old was mauled by her parent's dog in Pearland.

