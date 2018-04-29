SOCIETY

Rockets super fan with cerebral palsy giving back to others in need

EMBED </>More Videos

Rockets super fan with cerebral palsy giving back to others in need. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Gary J. Lynn is a Rockets super fan. He hasn't missed a Rockets home game for the past five years.

"He's been with the Rockets since he was three," said Andrea Lynn, Gary's mother.

Now, he's 25.

He shows his spirit from head to toe. In fact, he's such a staple at the games that he even has his own fans who recognize him.

"I feel we're going all the way this year. We're going to win the championship," said Gary J. Lynn.

Gary's mom said the Rockets selected Gary as a super fan this season. Gary is using his popularity to help others.

Gary has cerebral palsy and he has raised $50,000 to others in need. His mother says he gave $35,000 to TIRR Memorial Hermann, who has treated Gary.

He's not done.

He wants to help more people and give others with disabilities a voice. He plans on going into political science.

"He keeps me going. He had some health issues and he wants to go back and finish college," said Andrea.

He's not just a Rockets fan, but a fan of all sports. He's also a huge Astros fan.

He goes to all of their games and has met a lot of the players. In fact, his room at home is full of sports memorabilia.

It's his love for life, his city, and his dreams of making it better that make this super fan, a fan of so many.

"I come to all the games. I really like being out here," he added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHouston Rocketscerebral palsyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News