Rockets playoffs parking prices expected to go up as series continues

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rockets fan flocked to the Toyota Center to cheer on their team on Sunday afternoon.

Once you get the tickets and then add parking, it can get expensive.

"Parking is the toughest part, but if you really care about the team you'll find a way," Rockets fan Ian Lupe said.

Some people were willing to pay $40 for a prime spot right across from the arena.

"I think it's good, especially with being right here so close to the stadium. We don't have to walk so far to get there," Samone Green, another Rockets fan said.

Others weren't too pleased with the price.

"I think it's a little bit much but you know it's a playoff game, Rockets are winning as long as they win, I'm comfortable with that, if they lose I want my money back," Bobby Teamer joked.

Overall, several fans said the prices aren't that bad.

"Actually, it has been higher than this some playoffs, this is actually a little bit cheaper," said Cory Walker, a Rockets fan.

A parking attendant said the prices do go up as the series continues, so fans can expect to pay more.
