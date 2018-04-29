HOUSTON ROCKETS

Former Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio takes 'First Shot' before Rockets-Jazz game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former Houston Astros great and Hall of Famer Craig Biggio participated in the Rockets' "First Shot" tradition in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.


Prior to tip-off at every home game, the "First Shot" ceremony takes place with a featured celebrity or local personality shooting one free throw.

A made free throw will earn $5,000 for charity with a missed free throw earning $1,000.

Although Biggio did not make the shot, he will still donate to a charity of his choice.

