Lou the Corpse Flower on display at the Houston Museum of Natural Science

Lou the Corpse Flower on display at the Houston Museum of Natural Science (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Museum of Natural Science announced that Lou the Corpse Flower is blooming in the Museum District.

The flower is expected to bloom until Sunday, and will be on display at the Cockrell Butterfly Center.


The museum is asking spectators to share their pictures with the hashtag #LouatHMNS.
