SEXUAL ASSAULT

3 Marines accused of raping Tulane University student

EMBED </>More Videos

Three marines charged with rape in Louisiana (KTRK)

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) --
Three Marines have been accused of sexually assaulting a Tulane University student and her friend earlier this month.

According to WDSU-TV, the alleged attacks were reported to New Orleans police on April 15.

Tulane campus police were also notified.

According to authorities, the student said that she and her friend were raped by several men.

Officials say Antonio Landrum, 18, was arrested on a third-degree rape charge.

Alexander Davenport, 20, and Jared Anderson, 18, have been arrested on first-degree rape charges.

All three men were stationed in New Orleans.

Tulane students reacted to the arrests.

"Better late than never. The fact they're in custody says a lot about the school stepping up and taking responsibility for the situation," a student said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapesexual assaultu.s. & worldLouisiana
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Man charged with sexually assaulting dog
TIMELINE: Former Texans cheerleader lawsuit
FBI: Sexual assault on commercial flights increasing
San Antonio deputy accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old
DA reviewing sex assault case against Sylvester Stallone
More sexual assault
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News