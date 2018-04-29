Texans' Deshaun Watson wishes mother a Happy Birthday on Twitter

Happy Birthday to my BEAUTIFUL Mother! I love you & will forever make you proud! You raised me, my brothers, & sister right & helped us see our dreams when the odds against us! We came from NOTHING, & you never complained. You deserve the BEST! Imma make sure you get that! 💯♠️ pic.twitter.com/HSl06zfHdO — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) April 29, 2018

Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson took to Twitter Sunday to wish his mother a Happy Birthday."You raised me, my brothers, and sister right, and helped us see our dreams when the odds against us," he said in a heartfelt tweet. "We came from NOTHING, and you never complained. You deserve the BEST! Imma make sure you get that!"Deann Watson, Deshaun's mother, has been one of his biggest supporters in life.Deann was diagnosed with tongue cancer when Deshaun was in high school. Her diagnosis required doctors to surgically remove her tongue.Even through her battles, Deann found a way to provide for her family.Happy Birthday, Mama Watson!