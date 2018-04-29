Houston Police have arrested the suspect accused of shooting a man and a 15-year-old outside of a southeast Houston gas station.Reginald Hawkins, 18, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.Houston police were called out to a shooting at the Shell station in the 4400 block of South Loop East at Cullen on April 3.According to police, Hawkins and another suspect sprayed bullets towards the two victims after a dice game.HPD Capt. B. McPherson said both the man and child were struck multiple times.The victims tried to flee from the shooters, but ended up underneath a bridge nearby, McPherson said.The man and teen were taken to the hospital in stable condition.Hawkins was arrested on Saturday after authorities said one of the victims found a picture of the suspect on Instagram and passed it to investigators.Hawkins is being held in the Harris County Jail without a bond.Authorities say Hawkins was already on probation for assaulting a public servant in 2017.