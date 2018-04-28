SOCIETY

Hello, Dr. Antin: Meet People Magazine's "Sexiest Veterinarian"

EMBED </>More Videos

Dr. Evan Antin talks about being named People Mag's "Sexiest Veterinarian." (KTRK)

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Hello, Dr. Evan Antin.

He's Instagram's most-followed veterinarian and People Magazine's "Sexiest Veterinarian." On Saturday, Antin brought his headlining act to Oak Meadow Park for the 11th Annual Nature Fest in Cypress. At the park, he transformed the area into an interactive outdoor classroom.


Antin went viral after he was named People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive" in 2014 and again in 2017.

"For me it's been a positive thing," Antin told ABC13. "It's help me gain more outreach for animals and veterinary medicine and wildlife conservation. I just used it in that way as much as possible."

So, how did he get such a title?

"People Magazine reached out to me," Antin said. "They asked if they could title me that."

Antin studied evolutionary and ecological biology at the University of Colorado at Boulder and spent multiple semesters abroad in Australia and Tanzania.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyveterinarianviralanimalanimalsHoustonCypress
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News