A distraught Houston family's plea for help to find their beloved pet dog has been answered.The family told Eyewitness News that their dog Ginger was hit by a small blue car near S. Rice Friday afternoon. While the driver stopped and called police, it's unclear where Ginger wound up after the accident.Owner Mike Stanton issued a plea to bring the family's pet back to them, and on Monday, someone helped do just that.Stanton told ABC13 a woman called Monday morning to say she had Ginger cornered at an apartment complex. He rushed over and was able to catch up to his dog.Stanton says he's thankful to everyone who had a hand in bringing his pet home safely.