RALEIGH, North Carolina --A woman decided to fight back during an attempted robbery in Raleigh, North Carolina, by shooting the man who was trying to rob her.
According to police, a 28-year-old man attempted to rob a woman in front of a bar.
WTVD-TV reports, the 23-year-old fired her weapon to keep the man from attacking her. He was later identified as Jonathan Tyrone Peace.
He sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest.
She stayed on scene until police arrived.
Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant charging Peace with common law robbery.