EDUCATION

Houston activist under fire for alleged threat against HISD board president

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston activist under fire for alleged threat against HISD Board president (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's been a wild, eventful week for Houston Independent School District.

Tuesday's board meeting to decide the fate of 10 under-performing schools ended in chaos and parents being dragged out and arrested.
EMBED More News Videos

At least one person dragged out of tense HISD board of trustees meeting



Now, law enforcement is looking into an alleged threat to kill Board of Education President Rhonda Skillern-Jones.

"I didn't threaten to kill that woman. I didn't threaten to kill any of them," Ashton P. Woods explained.

The Houston activist is trying to set the record straight about the comment he made during a Facebook Live feed.

Skillern-Jones just found out about it.

"Last night I got a call that officers were on their way to my location to pick me up and take me to be briefed on what was going on. Very wrong choice of words, but I'm not afraid. I don't think he would ever attempt anything like that," she said.

Woods said Skillern-Jones is right.

While he does want her to resign her position, he says his comment was taken out of context.

"Basically, I want to kill their careers, I want to watch them ruined, I want to watch their lives burn up in front of them. I've known Rhonda for a while and I know everything was heated and I know a lot of other people said a lot of other things," he said.

Skillern-Jones said she's sorry about how things played out at Tuesday's meeting, and was simply trying to keep order when she decided to clear out the room.

Regardless of opinions, Skillern-Jones told ABC13 she will not resign and will keep her focus on the 215,000 students who have been entrusted to her.

"We're in between a rock and hard place with the new state law and we'll just see. We'll do our best and hopefully God will do whatever his intent is to help us with these schools," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationhouston isdHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Rapping Chicago teacher releases new music video
Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy
Fraternal twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
15-year-old graduates from college with honors
Moms spread messages of kindness at Bay Elementary School
More Education
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News