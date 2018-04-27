IRONMAN

Athletes to ride fat tire bikes during Ironman competition

EMBED </>More Videos

Guys riding fat tire bikes for Woodlands Ironman (KTRK)

By
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
As if an Ironman competition isn't challenging enough, three athletes are taking on an additional challenge. They'll ride what's called fat bikes or fat tire bikes.

The bikes weigh about 35 pounds, which is more than twice the typical road bike, and they aren't exactly ergonomic or aerodynamic.

Kevin Emge from Iowa did it last year, and inspired two more young athletes to follow in his tire tracks.

"It's part of the journey, part of the fun. I have this bike, these guys, the slowest of anyone here," Emge said.

"When we saw Kevin do it we were inspired to try it ourselves so we're seeing how we can do. It will give us an extra challenge," Mike Villanueva, an athlete from Bellaire said.

"A lot of people will say, 'you guys are crazy.' Yeah, we've gotten some strange looks. It's all in good fun," Minh Tran, another athlete from Bellaire said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsironmancompetitionbike raceThe Woodlands
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IRONMAN
Road signs hacked to call cyclists 'idiots on bikes'
$325K suit worn in first 'Iron Man' film goes missing
Ironman athletes put training on hold to help Harvey victims
Drivers beware of Ironman road closures in The Woodlands
More ironman
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Thousands head downtown for 2018 Houston Pride Parade
Bug Invasion at the Houston Zoo!
'Chauncy Glover Project' turns lives around
'Speak English' sign at Dunkin' Donuts goes viral
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias taping Netflix special in Houston
More Community & Events
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News