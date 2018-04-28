TEXANS FANS REJOICE!!! @HoustonTexans fans react to the team’s first pick in the #NFLDraft18. Texans went with Justin Reid - S. What do you think of the pick? pic.twitter.com/YTBV3QfF6U — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) April 28, 2018

The @HoustonTexans have selected WR Keke Coutee with the 103rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/xyVUmYm9Pr — Texans PR (@TexansPR) April 28, 2018

IM STAYING HOME! LETS GO! CALL GOD! https://t.co/nBbRsX4FSR — Duke Ejiofor (@Duke_E_Duke) April 28, 2018

FULL LIST OF TEXANS DRAFT PICKS:

First-year Houston Texans general manager Brian Gaine got his first chance to select a player in the NFL draft on Friday.The Texans selected Stanford defensive back Justin Reid with the 68th overall pick. With the 80th pick, the Texans selected tackle Martinas Rankin. And at the 89th pick, the team selected Jordan Akins, a tight end out of Central Florida.At the Texans 103rd pick, the team selected wide receiver Keke Coutee on Saturday.The Texans had no picks in the first round Thursday night and none in the second round, either - the first time that has happened in franchise history.With the trio of picks in the third round, the team fulfilled needs on the offensive line, at tight end and in the secondary.Staying home in the city of Houston, the Texans selected defensive end Duke Ejiofor in the sixth round.3rd Round: Justin Reid, S, StanfordMartinas Rankin, OL, Mississippi StateJordan Akins, TE, UCF4th Round: Keke Coutee, WR, Texas Tech6th Round: Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest7th Round: Jermaine Kelley, CB, San Jose St.