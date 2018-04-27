SOCIETY

Dancing mailman brings smile to homeowner in Texas

A Texas homeowner couldn't stop smiling when her doorbell security system captured video of a mailman doing something unusual outside her doorstep.

A Texas homeowner couldn't stop smiling when her doorbell security system captured video of a mailman doing something unusual outside her doorstep.

Barbara Hickey, of Port Neches, said the video showed her mailman dancing, swaying his hips and performing some high kicks.

Hickey said she was trying to answer the door, but didn't make it in time and added that the video made her day.

The mailman eventually put the mail in the mailbox before waving goodbye.
