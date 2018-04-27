SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

Actress Molly Ringwald thanks Southwest Airlines with tweet for making emergency landing for her father

Actress Molly Ringwald publicly thanked Southwest Airlines on Twitter for saving her father's life.

Widely known for her roles in the sitcom "The Facts of Life" and movie "The Breakfast Club," the actress said that the airline made an emergency landing for her dad, Bob Ringwald, as he faced a medical emergency.

Ringwald said a doctor who happened to be onboard during her father's health episode also helped them.

"Because of their speed and professionalism, my father's life was saved," she detailed in the tweet.
