Woman arrested after forcing man to withdraw money from ATM at gunpoint

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office is investigating after a woman allegedly held a man at gunpoint and forced him to withdraw money from a Capitol One ATM.A male victim contacted authorities around 12:00 p.m. and said a woman was holding him at gunpoint near the 3000 block of FM 1960.Pct. 4 constables arrived to the scene and arrested the woman.Authorities are still investigating, and are asking people to avoid the area.