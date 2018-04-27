Woman arrested after forcing man to withdraw money from ATM at gunpoint

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office is investigating after a woman allegedly held a man at gunpoint and forced him to withdraw money from a Capitol One ATM.
#BREAKING - @Pct4Constable reports an armed woman ordered a man to withdraw money at a @CapitalOne ATM. We're working to learn more details. #abc13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/MUripwrGZM— Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) April 27, 2018
A male victim contacted authorities around 12:00 p.m. and said a woman was holding him at gunpoint near the 3000 block of FM 1960.
Pct. 4 constables arrived to the scene and arrested the woman.
Authorities are still investigating, and are asking people to avoid the area.