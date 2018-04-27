Woman arrested after forcing man to withdraw money from ATM at gunpoint

A woman is accused of forcing a man to withdraw money from an ATM at gunpoint. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office is investigating after a woman allegedly held a man at gunpoint and forced him to withdraw money from a Capitol One ATM.



A male victim contacted authorities around 12:00 p.m. and said a woman was holding him at gunpoint near the 3000 block of FM 1960.

Pct. 4 constables arrived to the scene and arrested the woman.

Authorities are still investigating, and are asking people to avoid the area.
