Famous Houston graffiti artist GONZO247 has redesigned a classroom at the University of Houston's Valenti School of Communication.The project is being done in an effort to revamp the School of Communication's classes.GONZO, whose real name is Mario E. Figueroa Jr., is a self-taught artist who was exposed to graffiti and began his art career in 1985.The founder of The Graffiti & Street Art Museum of Texas, he established a Houston Wall of Fame, the city's first largest art production of its kind.Gonzo has participated in over 50 exhibitions, and has serviced several communities in the city.