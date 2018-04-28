SPORTS

Full schedule for Houston Rockets-Utah Jazz playoff series released

EMBED </>More Videos

Did you know these five fun facts about James Harden?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The schedule for the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz matchup in the Western Conference semifinals has been set.

By virtue of their Game 6 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, the Utah Jazz will face the Rockets. Game 1 will be played at Toyota Center on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Full schedule:
Game 1: Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Game 2: Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Game 3: Friday (5/4) at 9:30 p.m. (at Utah)

Game 4: Sunday (5/6) at 7 p.m. (at Utah)

Games 5, 6, and 7 are if necessary.

Earlier in the day, the Rockets opened second-round series ticket sales. The first two games, both set to be hosted by the Rockets, went on sale.

Houston swept the regular season series, 4-0. The Rockets latest win against the Jazz was on Feb. 26 in a low-scoring affair in Salt Lake City. Houston was down by four points at halftime, but came back to win, 96-85.
See what tickets are available on the Houston Rockets website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Rocketsticketsnba playoffsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Verlander faces Happ when Astros, Blue Jays tangle
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
More Sports
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News