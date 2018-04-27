New CDC study shows spike in autism diagnoses

According to new numbers from the Centers for Disease Control study, more children are being diagnosed with autism.The study shows the diagnoses of autism disorders have risen 15 percent in two years.Now, 1 in 59 children are on the autism spectrum compared to 1 in 68 just a few years ago.Research shows that autism is more common in white children, but it also shows a significant increase in the diagnoses in black and Hispanic children.Experts say diagnosing autism early is important. Autism can be diagnosed as early as age two.