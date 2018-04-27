Enjoy some fun for less with these free events this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend, but you're on a budget? Check out these free events for 4/28- 4/30:The Square at Memorial City3 p.m. - 5 p.m.The Houstonian10 a.m. - 2 p.m.The Square at Memorial City6 p.m. - 9 p.m.Discovery Green8:15 p.m.Southern Star Brewing Tours12 p.m.- 6 p.m.Texas Roadhouse4 p.m. - 10 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theatre11 a.m.