TRAFFIC

Bikes on the Bayou: Things to know about weekend road closure

EMBED </>More Videos

Allen Parkway closed this weekend for 'Bikes on the Bayou' (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're headed down Allen Parkway this weekend, you may want to plan ahead for a major street closure.

Allen Parkway inbound and outbound from Bagby to Taft will be closed starting Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. Use West Dallas as an alternate route.

The closure is prompted by the first ever Bikes on the Bayou festival hosted at Eleanor Tinsley Park.

The three-day event celebrates bicycles, motorcycles, and scooters - or anything on two wheels.

Tickets are $20, and include motorcycle and scooter parking with 24-hour security.

Ten percent of proceeds will go to the Buffalo Bayou Partnership to help with Hurricane Harvey recovery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad closurefestivalHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Eastex Fwy exit ramp remains closed after truck crash
Hours-long delays after truck crash on I-10 WB at FM 1489
3 major road closures to know this weekend in Houston
1 person dead after car fire on I-10 in Waller County
Washburn Tunnel to close tonight for maintenance
More Traffic
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News