If you're headed down Allen Parkway this weekend, you may want to plan ahead for a major street closure.Allen Parkway inbound and outbound from Bagby to Taft will be closed starting Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. Use West Dallas as an alternate route.The closure is prompted by the first ever Bikes on the Bayou festival hosted at Eleanor Tinsley Park.The three-day event celebrates bicycles, motorcycles, and scooters - or anything on two wheels.Tickets are $20, and include motorcycle and scooter parking with 24-hour security.Ten percent of proceeds will go to the Buffalo Bayou Partnership to help with Hurricane Harvey recovery.