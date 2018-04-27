Chase suspect William Bernard Landers

A man who rammed patrol cars and an innocent driver's vehicle allegedly begged for officers to shoot him during a police chase Thursday night.Authorities say it all started on the Eastex Freeway and Will Clayton Parkway when a Harris County Sheriff's deputy tried to pull over suspect William Bernard Landers.Landers was wanted for outstanding warrants that include possession of a controlled substance and failing to register as a sex offender.He refused to stop, went south into town and then westbound on Katy Freeway.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Landers rammed multiple DPS vehicles.At that point, deputies fired at least nine shots at him. He was not hit.The chase ended when Landers smashed his truck into a van and then a tree at Hammerly and Brittmoore.He was finally arrested when deputies and troopers used a Taser to subdue him."When he got out of the vehicle, he was messing around with his hands and deputies told him to keep your hands up, let me see your hands. They ended up using their Taser on him," said John Villareal with the Houston Police Department.There were no injuries from the incident.Landers faces charges of aggravated assault on a police officer.