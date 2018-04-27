PETS & ANIMALS

Wandering dog returns home bearing swastika on head

EMBED </>More Videos

Once missing dog now bears a swastika on head (KTRK)

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri --
A dog in Springfield, Missouri wandered away from home and came back looking slightly different, with a swastika drawn on its forehead.

The symbol appears to have been drawn with a black magic marker on the dog, named Sadie.

"It's really upsetting," the dog's owner Tracey Howard told KYTV. "It's very mean, and it's a very derogatory sign and symbol. It just kind of shocks me that somebody around here would do that."

Howard is trying to figure out how to to remove the symbol from her dog's forehead.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldMissouri
Related
Once missing dog now bears a swastika on head.
PETS & ANIMALS
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News