Man springs into action to detain suspected purse snatcher

EMBED </>More Videos

Good Samaritan catches up with purse snatcher in downtown Houston (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a scene straight from a movie.

A Houston man is a real-life hero to a damsel in distress when he tackled the man who was in the act of taking her purse.

"I was on my way over towards Discovery Green and I heard a woman screaming and I looked over and a man was running away with a purse that didn't look like belonged to him," said Good Samaritan Kyle Falke.

That woman Falke heard was Melissa Vest, who was going back to her downtown building from lunch.

Vest says a man in orange, "came up from behind and just grabbed."

At that sight, Falke saw his chance, ran across the street and tackled the purse snatcher. Falke then held him in a headlock until help arrived.

"It didn't seem like very long at all. Maybe 15 or 20 seconds. There was a police officer pretty close by and building security that came out and assisted as well," Falke said.

Vest watched the scene unfold and now, she has everything in her purse back safe and sound, thanks to Falke.

"When we started yelling that he had snatched my purse, lots of people at least took a few steps and tried a few things," Vest said. "Kyle was the one who caught him. And so, it was nice to see good people in the world who still want to help out."

If he could, Falke said he'd do it all again, because it was the right thing to do.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
good samaritanHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News