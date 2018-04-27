VIRAL

Man attempts to sell his 1999 Toyota Corolla using funny, viral Craigslist ad

EMBED </>More Videos

A man's brutally honest Craigslist ad about his car is going viral.

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston man put an ad for his 1999 Toyota Corolla on Craigslist that has since gone viral.

The funny ad tries to convince potential buyers exactly why they should purchase the vehicle, asking, "You want a car that gets the job done? You want a car that's hassle free? You want a car that literally no one will ever compliment you on? Well, look no further."

When giving the details on the vehicle, the man assured anyone that "you could take the engine out of this car, drop it off the Golden Gate Bridge, fish it out of the water a thousand years later, put it in the trunk of the car, fill the gas tank up with Nutella, turn the key," and still, the car would start right up.

When making a list of the things this car is old enough to do, he makes it known that voting, consenting to sex, and renting a car are included.

Ironically, the former owner who works for the software industry sold the car before the ad even made its rounds on the internet.

He says the car sold, because someone saw a sign on it. Meaning the sale had nothing to do with the Craigslist ad.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcarcraigslistviraltoyotaFunny photosHoustonJersey Village
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VIRAL
Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs
Family fulfilling terminally ill dog's bucket list
Don't touch it! Toxic caterpillar sends teen to hospital
Trooper praised for pulling over slow driver in left lane
Tattoo artist surprises boy with Black Panther-themed prosthetic
More viral
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Tupac sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
4 great community events in Houston this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News