SCHOOL SAFETY

Student brings 'airsoft' gun to Sugar Land Middle School, officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

Student brings 'airsoft' gun to Sugar Land Middle School, officials say (KTRK)

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
A student is facing disciplinary action after bringing an "airsoft" gun to Sugar Land Middle School Tuesday morning, officials say.

According to a statement given by Principal Keith Fickel of Sugar Land Middle School, the student was attempting to sell the gun to another student.

The statement said that the matter was quickly investigated, and the item was confiscated by administrators.

"Please know that at no time were any students in any danger. The student was cooperative with administrators, and disciplinary action is being taken, consistent with the FBISD Student Code of Conduct," Principal Fickel said.

"This is a good opportunity for you to talk to your children about bringing inappropriate items to school and the potential disciplinary action that could result from bringing prohibited items to school. I also ask that you encourage them to immediately notify a campus staff member whenever they have knowledge of a situation that has the potential to be harmful to themselves or to others. Additionally, this is a reminder that students are not to sell any items, personal or otherwise, to other students, while at school or on school property," Fickel commented.

The district says the safety of the students is their top priority.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationgunsgun safetyschool safetysugar landSugar LandHoustonFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL SAFETY
Local groups hold pro-gun rally in Santa Fe
FBISD reveals proposed school safety plan to the public
Santa Fe ISD parents: 'We just want our kids to be safe'
Chilling school 'lockdown' poem sparks viral reaction from parents
Santa Fe ISD calls on community to improve school safety
More school safety
EDUCATION
Rapping Chicago teacher releases new music video
Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy
Fraternal twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
15-year-old graduates from college with honors
Moms spread messages of kindness at Bay Elementary School
More Education
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News