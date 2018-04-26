Authorities say a man fell to his death while inspecting a ride at a fair in Alabama.News outlets report the death happened Wednesday afternoon at the Kiwanis Club Fair in Alexander City.Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox says the 45-year-old man from Belarus fell about 30 feet (9 meters) from the "Ring of Fire" ride after performing a safety inspection.Knox says the ride wasn't operating when the man fell, and no one was in line at the time. The fair remained open.Authorities haven't released the man's name.