BUSINESS

Hello Alice helps founders start their own businesses

EMBED </>More Videos

A Houston area woman had an idea to start a new sports clothing line. Her idea became a reality, thanks to Hello Alice. (KTRK)

If you've ever thought about starting your own business, but didn't know where to start, this FREE resource could be just what you need. Hello Alice is a website created by a Houstonian Carolyn Rodz.

It's an artificial intelligence platform that makes smart, instant connections between business owners and the resources they need to start or grow their business.

Rodz wanted other people to have the advantages she never had when she started her own businesses. Accel Lifestyle founder Megan Eddings shares how Alice helped get her business to where it is today.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessABC13 & You
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Class action lawsuit filed against maker of potty-training device
Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad
Starbucks to close 150 underperforming stores in 2019
Walgreens to replace GE on the Dow
Disney making $70.3B counterbid for Twenty-First Century Fox
More Business
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News