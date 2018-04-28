Two of the most important things in life are food and family for brothers Peter and Tien Tran, who co-own Ambrosia Restaurant.
Their parents immigrated to United States from Vietnam in 1975. Then worked hard to build a new life and raise seven children.
Peter and Tien say they grew up with meager means, but the family had each other.
They credit their parents with teaching them the value of hard work, teaching them how to be entrepreneurs, and giving them the American Dream.
