COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Houston restaurant owners live the American Dream thanks to immigrant parents

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston area restaurant owner is living the American Dream. (KTRK)

Two of the most important things in life are food and family for brothers Peter and Tien Tran, who co-own Ambrosia Restaurant.

Their parents immigrated to United States from Vietnam in 1975. Then worked hard to build a new life and raise seven children.

Peter and Tien say they grew up with meager means, but the family had each other.

They credit their parents with teaching them the value of hard work, teaching them how to be entrepreneurs, and giving them the American Dream.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfoodABC13 & YousocietyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Thousands head downtown for 2018 Houston Pride Parade
Bug Invasion at the Houston Zoo!
'Chauncy Glover Project' turns lives around
'Speak English' sign at Dunkin' Donuts goes viral
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias taping Netflix special in Houston
More Community & Events
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News