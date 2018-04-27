BODY FOUND

Woman found stabbed to death at Clear Lake Park identified, deputies say

EMBED </>More Videos

Clear Lake Park body identified (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies say 25-year-old Ashley George's body was discovered on the jetty at Clear Lake Park.

According to officials, the woman had been stabbed multiple times, and her car was found abandoned nearby.

Investigators say the night before, George told her parents she was going to meet a friend to workout. Sometime after 10 p.m., surveillance video captured her vehicle driving into a parking lot at Clear Lake Park.

At 4:15 a.m. in the morning, George's car was found abandoned. Deputies say there was blood on the handle and items in purse were scattered but nothing appeared missing.

George's parents were contacted, and they helped search for their daughter's body. George's father, along with two deputies, found her body nearby at 6 a.m. that day.

Investigators believe George knew the person who killed her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, or the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
