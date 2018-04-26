Man arrested for baby's beating death in 2011

Police made a cold case murder arrest in the case of a baby beaten to death more than six years ago.In November 2011, Jamarian Wayne Anthony, 2 months old, was found unresponsive in the apartment where he lived. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The autopsy determined Jamarian died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck.Investigators interviewed Kenneth Wayne Driver in 2011, but he denied any involvement in the infant's death.On April 17, Driver was arrested on an unrelated charge and was booked into the Harris County jail. On Wednesday, investigators with the HPD Homicide Cold Case Unit interviewed Driver. They say he confessed to his role in the baby's death.Driver, 38, is charged with murder.