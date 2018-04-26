Man arrested for baby's beating death in 2011

EMBED </>More Videos

Man charged in the 2011 dead of an infant (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police made a cold case murder arrest in the case of a baby beaten to death more than six years ago.

In November 2011, Jamarian Wayne Anthony, 2 months old, was found unresponsive in the apartment where he lived. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The autopsy determined Jamarian died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Investigators interviewed Kenneth Wayne Driver in 2011, but he denied any involvement in the infant's death.

On April 17, Driver was arrested on an unrelated charge and was booked into the Harris County jail. On Wednesday, investigators with the HPD Homicide Cold Case Unit interviewed Driver. They say he confessed to his role in the baby's death.

Driver, 38, is charged with murder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
baby deathcold casemurderarrestHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News