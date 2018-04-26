SOCIETY

Altuve, Springer, Correa living the dream in latest H-E-B commercial

The Houston Astros are at it again in this latest H-E-B commercial. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
When the Astros aren't busy winning a World Series championship, they're starring in H-E-B commercials.

The latest spot for the grocery store shows Jose Altuve, George Springer and Carlos Correa grilling "a perfect cut of meat" by the pool.

Springer notes it's perfect for the three of them.

That's also the perfect cue for the dream sequence as Altuve wonders what else is perfect for the trio.

In the daydream, the guys are playing golf, riding on a tandem bike and even water-skiing.

But what's an H-E-B commercial without the main face of the brand, president Scott McClelland?

He gets in on the fun and eventually brings everybody back to reality.

Altuve, Springer, and Correa have been featured in a series of H-E-B commercials lately.

And when they aren't on TV, sometimes they're just shopping at the store. A fan took a selfie with Jose Altuve at the location on W. Alabama two weeks ago.
