Second formerly conjoined twin leaves Texas Children's Hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3072989" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surgery to separate conjoined twins succeeds at Texas Children's Hospital

Just a few weeks after her sister went home, formerly conjoined twin Hope Elizabeth Richards is leaving the hospital.Her sister Anna Grace was discharged from Texas Children's Hospital in early March.Hope spent 482 days in the hospital.Anna and Hope were born conjoined at the chest in December of 2016.On Jan. 13, a team of 75 doctors, nurses and technicians separated the twins during a very complicated and delicate, but successful seven-hour surgery.The family is excited to be able to return to their north Texas home.