Teen accused of killing his parents prepping for May trial

The high schooler charged with shooting and killing his parents in their Bellaire-area home was back in court Thursday.AJ Armstrong, now 18 years old, is preparing for trial which is set to start at the end of May.In July 2016, former NFL player Antonio Armstrong and his wife Dawn were both shot in the head while they slept. Armstrong, 16 years old at the time, was arrested for their murders later that day. Since then, he has had nearly a dozen court appearances leading up to trial.This morning, Armstrong was supposed to appear before a judge but scheduling issues pushed the pre-trial conference to 1 p.m.Armstrong's attorneys say this afternoon they'll discuss a couple of motions that have been filed. They also expect to talk about when the trial will start.Eyewitness News asked about the teen's mental state right now."Obviously, when we come to court, it's very stressful. He's doing as well as can be expected. He's a great kid. We're getting closer and closer to trial so that's ramping up things for him, which is typical in these type of cases. But, he's an exceptional young man," said Rick DeToto, Armstrong's lawyer.