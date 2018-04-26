The fear of having a dreadful driver's license photo may become a thing of the past for California drivers.
The state's legislature is considering a new bill which would allow you to choose which photo ends up on your driver's license.
Drivers would be able to take up to three photos at the DMV, then pick the best one.
They would also have the option to use a photo taken at a pre-approved photography center.
Related Topics:
automotiveDMVphotoscaliforniau.s. & world
automotiveDMVphotoscaliforniau.s. & world