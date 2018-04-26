RUNNING

Texas town holds .5K - not 5K - for underachievers

EMBED </>More Videos

Instead of slogging through all 3.1 miles of a typical 5K, "fellow underachievers" will gather in Boerne May 5 to run what amounts to 0.31 miles, or 1,640.42 feet. (Shutterstock)

By Alex Meier
BOERNE, Texas --
One Texas town is holding a .5K next month -- and no, that decimal point is not a typo.

Instead of slogging through all 3.1 miles of a typical 5K, "fellow underachievers" will gather in Boerne May 5 to run what amounts to 0.31 miles, or 1,640.42 feet.

"A possibly fully staffed, or not staffed at all, (a) medical tent will be in place, you know, just in case. 546 yards is nothing to take too lightly," the event's Facebook description reads.

Of course, beer will be provided, and participants get a free pint at the start of the race. Finishers will also receive a "pretentious" 0.5k sticker to put on their windshields.

In case runners get tired, a coffee and donut station will be set up at the halfway point for carb-loading and energy. This is also the designated smoking area.

Want to join the, uh, race? Unfortunately, the event is full.

"We are as surprised as you are - we really had no idea we would have this many people sign up," organizers wrote on the sign-in page.

All proceeds will benefit a local charity.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsrunningbuzzworthycharitytexas news
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RUNNING
Dunkin' Donuts running shoes are real
100-year-old Dallas man races into the record books
Weekend warriors can reach peak performance like the pros
Art Rascon family prepares for The Woodlands Marathon
More running
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Thousands head downtown for 2018 Houston Pride Parade
Bug Invasion at the Houston Zoo!
'Chauncy Glover Project' turns lives around
'Speak English' sign at Dunkin' Donuts goes viral
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias taping Netflix special in Houston
More Community & Events
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News