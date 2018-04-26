THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --The Woodlands is hosting the Memorial Hermann Ironman North American Championship Saturday, and that means drivers have some road closures to watch out for.
Thousands of athletes will be participating in this weekend's race. That means big crowds and big road closures throughout the day.
After a 2.4 mile swim in Lake Woodlands, the participants will hit the 112 mile bike course.
They will be doing two loops on the Hardy Toll Road, which will be shut down southbound on Saturday for the race.
The closure will last from 3 a.m.. until 6 p.m., so you'll need to use I-45 as an alternate route.
The Westbound Airport Connector will also be closed.
The day ends with a 26.2 mile run through The Woodlands, ending on Waterway Avenue.
Major street closures start at 7 a.m., and are expected to reopen by 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Much of Lake Woodlands Drive is shut down West of Grogans Mill.
Six Pines and Grogans Mill will remain open, except at the Waterway Path System.
You will be able to enter Market Street along Lake Woodlands Drive, Six Pines Drive, and Grogans Mill.
