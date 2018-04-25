KATY ISD

Katy ISD reveals new start times for next school year

EMBED </>More Videos

Katy ISD announces start times for 2018 school year (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Katy ISD has announced new start times for the 2018-2019 school year.

According to the school district, the adjustments will help alleviate the challenges Katy ISD faces with bus driver recruitments.

High school students will now start at 7:25 a.m., with a dismissal at 2:35 p.m.

Elementary school students will either start at 8 a.m. or at 8:20 a.m. A dismissal time for that group is either at 3:20 p.m. or 3:40 p.m.

Junior high students will start at 8:45 a.m., and be dismissed at 3:55 p.m.

Parents who have questions about the new transportation schedule can visit this link.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationhigh schoolschoolschool buskaty isdKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KATY ISD
8 school scares spook parents and students across Houston
Seven Lakes Jr. High students receive racist text messages
Morton Ranch Elementary School closed due to power outage
Here's why Katy ISD's potential defamation suit may not get to trial
Cheers and boos: Mixed reaction to Katy superintendent's resignation
More katy isd
EDUCATION
Rapping Chicago teacher releases new music video
Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy
Fraternal twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
15-year-old graduates from college with honors
Moms spread messages of kindness at Bay Elementary School
More Education
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News