ABC13's Pooja Lodhia reports from the Museum District where a female bicyclist died in a crash with a dump truck.

Rice University identifies the bicyclist killed during a Friday morning collision with a METRO train as one of its professors.

A day after a female bicyclist was struck by a dump truck and killed in the Museum District, we are learning more about the woman and the calls for improvements at the intersection where she died.Nonprofit advocacy group BikeHouston is speaking up and coming to the defense of the 30-year-old victim."We have a really strong community here in Houston, and when something like this happens, it really affects us all," said Jessica Wiggins, of BikeHouston.According to authorities, Sudipta Roy had just left Rice University where her husband works.Houston police said Roy was on the sidewalk and a dump truck on the road were both traveling in the same direction on Sunset. The truck driver had the green light and so did Roy.Crash investigators say the truck turned right on Main just as Roy was entering the crosswalk when they collided.In a preliminary report, investigators said the cyclist might be at fault."That is not true," Wiggins contends. "That law only applies for bicyclist on sidewalks if they're in a business district. This crash did not happen in a business district."In February 2017 near the same intersection of Sunset and Main, a Rice professor was struck by a METRORail train and killed.BikeHouston says they called for something to be done then."We know the recommendations have been provided to improve the intersection after the first fatality last year with Dr. (Marjorie) Corcoran, and those improvements, at least as the roadways is concerned, have not been implemented," Wiggins claimed.Eyewitness News reached out to the city for answers, which responded, in part:"METRO and the city are partners and are collaborating on a project that is currently in design. The goal of the project is to simplify the crossings at both intersections. The major improvement being proposed is the elimination of eastbound traffic between Main and Fannin."City officials say a new conceptual design has already been approved. Cyclists hope the plan is implemented before another life is taken."One death is too many," Wiggins said.We also spoke with the victim's husband, who didn't want to speak on camera. He says his wife was a nurse who loved volunteering and cycling. He wants the person responsible charged