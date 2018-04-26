SOCIETY

Surveillance video captures USPS worker tossing packages on homeowner's porch

EMBED </>More Videos

One Houston postman was caught in the act of being less than careful with her deliveries. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You may suspect your mail has been roughed up, but actually seeing it happen can be even more infuriating.

One Houston postman was caught in the act of being less than careful with her deliveries.

"I was sitting here in the living room and I heard boxes drop hard," said Andrea Rosenbaum, who checked her surveillance video camera when she heard the sound.

"I was shocked and it made me mad," Rosenbaum expressed.

She saw the mail carrier toss one, then another package onto the porch. And then she was gone.

This time, nothing was broken. The items were plastic and they survived the throwing.

But even though her packages were fine, Rosenbaum has a message for the postal worker.

"People pay money for them and just to be careful. Just think of it like if it were your package," she says.

The US Postal Service issued the following statement:
"A mishandled package is unacceptable and does not reflect the careful efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce. We were disappointed to see the actions of the carrier in the video. We take the customer's concerns very seriously and apologize for any inconvenience. The Postal Service is researching the matter and will follow up to reaffirm existing guidelines governing how to correctly handle mail and packages. Customers with concerns about their mail service should contact their local Post Office or the USPS Customer Care Center at 1-800-ASK-USPS."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymailmanUSPSpostal serviceHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News