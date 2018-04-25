ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Hamilton finally opens in Houston - here's what to know about Broadway's most revolutionary show

HOUSTON --
Ladies and gentlemen, the hottest phenomenon on the stage, Hamilton, is here. While it's taken more than a year to arrive, the hottest Broadway ticket finally settles in Houston on April 24, making the Hobby Center its home for almost a month (through May 20).

CultureMap caught up with Houstonian and Hamilton insider, cast member Dorcas Leung. Excited to help bring the Tony Award-winning show to her hometown, Leung, a Broadway and television veteran, was happy to give us the scoop of what we should know before seeing the show.

As a standby performer, Leung must always be ready to go on for any of the major female roles, Angelica Schuyler, Eliza Hamilton, and Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, when the principle cast member needs to bows out. Sometimes Leung knows a month in advance she'll jump into character on a given night; sometimes she has to make an entrance with as little as half an hour notice. Yet Leung says she's living her dream and enjoys the acting challenge of having to know so many parts.

