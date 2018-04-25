The Post Oak, Houston's newest luxury hotel, is an impressive facility. It's clear that its owner, Landry's, Inc. CEO Tilman Fertitta, has spared no expense in bringing the project to fruition.
Look up in the lobby. That crystal chandelier cost $1 million. Look at the paintings on the walls by artist Frank Stella. They're worth $1,000,000, too.
In an interview, Fertitta's son Patrick described The Post Oak as a "generational" asset, one the family wants to hold onto for a long time - just like the Houston Rockets, another recent Fertitta acquisition that's already catapulted the Billion Dollar Buyer to another level of celebrity.
