'Aina Poke' brings Hawaiian bowls and more to Richmond

Fresh new poke spot you should try in Richmond (KTRK)

By Hoodline
A new spot to score fresh poke bowls has made its debut in The Shops at Bella Terra in Richmond. Located at 5614 W. Grand Parkway South, Suite 103, the new arrival is called Aina Poke.

On the menu, you'll find small, medium and large poke bowls featuring your choice of proteins--including spicy tuna and yellow tail--veggies, sauce and rice. Aina Poke also offers a wide variety of beverages, plus a handful of appetizers and desserts, like edamame and ice cream.

With a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Aina Poke seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Laura L., who was among the first to review the new spot, said, "The staff was extremely friendly, and the food was really fresh!"

Head on over to check it out yourself: Aina Poke is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
