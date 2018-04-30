TRAFFIC

What should you do if you're receiving Tx Tag bills in the mail?

TxDOT to forgive $1.3 billion in unpaid toll fees and fines. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
You have an EZ TAG, right? It's supposed to be "easy," working on all the toll systems throughout the state of Texas. So why is Tx Tag sending pay-by-mail notices to EZ TAG customers who use the Grand Parkway?

It's an error in the Tx Tag billing system, and the HCTRA is trying to help its customers through the process. HCTRA says it has seen a spike in phone calls, and they want customers to know they likely don't need to spend their precious time on the phone.

This Tx Tag billing error affects EZ TAG customers who've use the Grand Parkway from I-10 to the Eastex Freeway, and other TxDOT toll roads throughout the state from January through April.

"Many people want to call us immediately and say - Hey, I got this! - but essentially we want to tell them we're working on it," said Roxy Sibrian of the HCTRA, "Log into your account and make sure it's in good standing."

How to know if your account is in good standing when you log into your account:

* Make sure you have a positive balance.

* Make sure your credit card is active, not expired.

* Make sure the correct license plates are all attached to your account.

This is the statement that Eyewitness News received from Tx Tag:

"On April 17, 2018, it was brought to our attention that some HCTRA tag customers were receiving TxTag Pay By Mail bills. We are working to apply the tolls to those customers who have current tag accounts and to investigate the cause of the issue. At this time, customers who have active tag accounts and who received a Pay By Mail bill do not need to do anything as we are correcting those accounts. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience."

TxTag, again, says EZ TAG customers in good standing can disregard those pay by mail statements from January to April.
