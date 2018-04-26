SPORTS

Officials: No agreement in place to move Houston Open to Memorial Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's moving day for the Houston Open.

On Wednesday, the organization behind the area's annual PGA Tour event, Houston Golf Association, announced its 2018 host course, The Golf Club of Houston, declined to hold the event again next year.

Following the announcement, Memorial Park Golf Course was reportedly proposed to welcome the event going forward. But, officials with Houston Golf Association and the office of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told Eyewitness Sports no agreement or contract is in place for Memorial Park.



The Houston Golf Association issued this statement Thursday, effectively saying the search continues:
"The PGA TOUR and the Houston Golf Association are collectively working toward securing a title sponsor and host facility starting in 2019. We are currently in discussions with a number of prospective companies and facilities with the end goal of securing the long-term future of a historic PGA TOUR event that dates back to 1946."

The Houston Open wrapped its 2018 tournament April 1, with Ian Poulter taking the win.

Shell was the title sponsor of the event from 1992 to 2017. This year was the first time in 26 years the tournament did not have a sponsor.

