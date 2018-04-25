Child running across street hit by bus in Baytown

A 10-year-old is being treated at the hospital after being hit by a Goose Creek ISD school bus.The incident was reported in the 1500 block of Squire on Wednesday afternoon.The boy was taken to the hospital, where his condition was not immediately disclosed. Goose Creek ISD, though, said the child's injuries are not life-threatening.There were no students on the bus at the time.An Eyewitness News crew is heading to the scene. We will bring you full details in a live report on ABC13 at 6 p.m.