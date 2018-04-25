REAL ESTATE

Malibu home sells for record $110 million

EMBED </>More Videos

A Malibu home on appropriately named Billionaire's Beach just sold for $110 million. (KABC)

By
MALIBU, Calif. --
If you were stunned when the Playboy Mansion sold last year for $100 million, brace for impact: A Malibu home on appropriately named Billionaire's Beach just sold for $110 million.

The 6,934 square foot mansion was owned by Peter Morton, known as one of the cofounders of the Hard Rock Cafe.

Natural gas billionaire Michael Smith agreed to buy the home. The price breaks down to nearly $16,000 per square foot. It's the most expensive home sale in Los Angeles County.

Smith will now be the neighbor of Oracle founder Larry Ellison, who owns properties on both sides of the mansion.

Meanwhile, a Bel Air mega-mansion is still waiting for a buyer. The 38,000 square foot, 12-bedroom home went on the market last year. Asking price: $250 million.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatehomeu.s. & worldMalibuLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Katy home up for sale at $1, with a catch
Ghost town for sale with a real 'Wild West' history
Texas' first crystal clear lagoon almost ready in Humble
3 World Trade Center set to open after delays
RAISE, REBUILD or SELL? Decisions in a post-Harvey Houston
More Real Estate
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News