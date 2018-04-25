Will somebody PLEASE GIVE JOSE A HIGH FIVE pic.twitter.com/DeHVu3EZP1 — Houston Astros (@astros) April 25, 2018

It only took the 26th game of the regular season, but reigning American League MVP Jose Altuve can finally add to the home run column in 2018.Altuve's first home run of the season to the Crawford Boxes in left was one of the highlights of the Houston Astros' series-salvaging 5-2 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon.After dropping two straight to their AL West rivals, the Astros got key RBIs from Alex Bregman, Altuve, and Jake Marisnick, who also hit a solo round-tripper. A bases loaded double by Bregman sent three runners home to break up a scoreless tie in the fourth inning.Justin Verlander struck out nine batters and allowed four hits in seven innings of work, improving to 4-0 on the season.With the win, Houston (17-9) took back first place of the AL West by a half-game from the Angels.The Astros have the day off before hosting the Oakland Athletics for the start of a three-game series on Friday.In the moments after Altuve's solo shot, his return back to the dugout was met with a ribbing by his teammates who appeared nonplussed by their captain's first homer of the season.Of course, it was all in fun, and his teammates eventually mugged the superstar with high fives and hugs.